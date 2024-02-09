VIDEO: Former MD Gov Larry Hogan to Run for US Senate

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan (R) two years ago said he would not run for the US Senate, but this morning Hogan announced on his Facebook page that he would make a run for the U.S. Senate – “not to serve one party – but to stand up to both parties, fight for Maryland, and fix our nation’s broken politics. It’s what I did as Maryland’s governor, and it’s exactly how I’ll serve Maryland in the Senate.”

He is running for the seat being vacated by Democrat Senator Ben Cardin, who has held the position since 2007.