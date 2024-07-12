Former Millsboro Daycare Employee Charged with Child Abuse

Image courtesy DSP

A Millsboro woman has been arrested on charges of child abuse following an investigation at a Millsboro daycare. The Division of Family Services notified Delaware State Police of the physical abuse of a child by a staff member at the Bright Beginnings Daycare on Route 24. Investigation by detectives led them to a staff member, 47 year old Veronica Ayres, who struck a 2 year old child in the face. Ayres’ employment was terminated that day.

On Tuesday Ayres turned herself in at Troop 4 where she was charged with 3rd degree child abuse. She was released on her own recognizance.