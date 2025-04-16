Former Nurse Practitioner Agrees to $50,000 Settlement in Alleged False Claims Act Violations

Jordona Ndon, a former nurse practitioner from Delaware now living in Virginia, has agreed to pay $50,000 to settle allegations that she violated the False Claims Act. According to the Department of Justice, between November 2017 and June 2018, she signed hundreds of orders for unnecessary orthotic braces for Medicare patients in Delaware without proper medical examinations. Many orders were pre-filled by unqualified telemarketers, and Ndon approved them after brief telemedicine sessions lasting two minutes or less. The settlement amount reflects her ability to pay.

Additional Information from the Department of Justice:

Between November 2017 and June 2018, Ndon digitally signed hundreds of orders for medically unnecessary orthotic braces for Delaware residents who she never physically examined and who often did not want or need the orthotic braces. In many cases, the orders Ndon signed contained information that was pre-populated by telemarketers with no medical qualifications. Ndon signed the orders after brief telemedicine consultations – often two minutes or less in duration – during which she failed to establish any legitimate medical justification for the orthotic braces.

“Providers who authorize medically unnecessary equipment undermine our health care system and waste valuable taxpayer dollars,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Hanson. “This office will continue to aggressively pursue providers who seek to profit by outsourcing their medical decision-making and hold them accountable to the public.”

This matter was handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney William E. LaRosa and Affirmative Civil Enforcement Auditor David Cheung.

The government’s pursuit of this matter illustrates its emphasis on combating health care fraud. One of the most powerful tools in this effort is the False Claims Act. Tips and complaints from all sources about potential fraud, waste, abuse, and mismanagement can be reported to the Department of Health and Human Services, at 800 HHS TIPS (800-447-8477).

The claims resolved by the settlement are allegations only, and there has been no determination of liability.

Below is a copy of the settlement agreement and agreed-upon statement of facts…

Ndon Settlement Agreement