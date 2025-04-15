Former OC Police Officer Raymond Austin Appointed New OC Chief of Police

There’s a new man in charge of the Ocean City Police Department. The Town of Ocean City has appointed Raymond Austin as the new Chief of Police. Austin has over 30 years of law enforcement experience – including with the OCPD, where he was hired as a seasonal officer in 1991 and became a full-time officer in 1994. Austin retired from the OCPD in 2022 and went to work as a Special Investigator with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. Chief Austin will be sworn in during the Mayor and Council meeting on Monday, May 5th.

Chief Ross Buzzuro announced his retirement at the end of October last year. Captain Michael Colbert has been the Acting Chief since November 1st.

Additional information from the Town of Ocean City:

Originally from Pittsburgh, PA, Austin joined OCPD in 1991 as a seasonal officer and became full-time in 1994. He has held numerous leadership roles, including Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division, Patrol Lieutenant, and head of various specialty units. In 2013, he graduated from the 254th Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) National Academy, an elite law enforcement leadership academy.

One of the most noteworthy accomplishments in his distinguished career came in 2002 when he served as a police officer and witness in a pivotal case that helped establish Maryland case law on extra-jurisdictional authority and fresh pursuit, a legal precedent that continues to impact law

enforcement operations across the state. Chief Austin has received numerous awards, including Officer of the Year, the MADD Award, and multiple OCPD commendations.

In addition to his law enforcement expertise, Austin has been deeply involved in community policing efforts such as National Night Out, Citizen’s Police Academy, Play It Safe, and Coffee with Cops.

After retiring in 2022, he continued serving the community as a Special Investigator with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. He now returns to lead OCPD, focusing on public safety, accountability, and community partnership.

“Chief Austin brings not only decades of experience but a deep understanding of our town and its values,” said Terry McGean, City Manager of the Town of Ocean City. “His leadership, professionalism, and dedication to community policing make him the ideal choice to guide the department into the future.