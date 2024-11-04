Former Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Charged with Campaign Sign Theft

Rehoboth Beach Police have arrested former City Commissioner, 78 year old Richard Byrne, after an investigation into the theft of campaign signs. Police were contacted on October 30th that a candidate’s campaign signs had been removed on multiple occasions. On Monday, November 4, police observed Byrne in possession of several of the stolen signs in the area where they had been placed and he was arrested.

Byrne is charged with the following offenses:

theft under $1500 – 2 counts

criminal mischief under $1000 – 2 counts

All charges are misdemeanors. Byrne was released on his own recognizance.