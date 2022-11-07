Former Salisbury Man Convicted of Sex Abuse of Minor

Image courtesy Wicomico County State’s Attorney

A former Salisbury resident has been convicted of the sexual abuse of a minor after a jury trial last month. Court officials say 27 year old Steven Crocker was found guilty by a Circuit Court jury on charges of sexual abuse of a minor, 2nd degree rape and related offenses.

Sentencing has been deferred pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation and mental health evaluation. Crocker will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Court papers say the victim was under the age of 10 and Crocker was a member of the household.