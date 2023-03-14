Former Seaford HS Employee Indicted for Child Sexual Abuse

A Sussex County jury has indicted a former Seaford High School employee on charges of child sexual abuse. The indictment was handed down Monday against 52 year old Jerry Sodano of Bridgeville following an investigation into allegations of an illegal sexual relationship with a student at the school.

At the time of these incidents, Sodano was an athletic trainer at Seaford High School. AG Kathy Jennings says that between August of 2016 and January of 2017, Sodano repeatedly and illegally engaged in sexual activity with the 17 year old victim. Sodano is charged with 6 felony offenses – five counts of 1st degree sexual abuse of a child by a person in a position of trust, authority, or supervision and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Each offense carries a sentence of 2 to 25 years in prison.

Sodano has posted a $78,000 cash bail and is on a GPS monitor. The Attorney General asks anyone with information on this incident or any other possible victims of Sodano to contact Delaware State Police Detective Lingo at 302-752-3864.