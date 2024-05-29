Former State Lawmaker and longtime Delaware Tech President Orlando J. “Lonnie” George Jr. Passes Away at 78

Longtime Delaware Tech President, Orlando J. George, Jr., of Wilmington passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on May 27th, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was a much-loved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Orlando, affectionately known as Lonnie, was born in Wilmington DE to the late Orlando, Sr. and Lena Ficca George. All four of his grandparents had immigrated to America from Italy, settling in Delaware to start a better life for their families. Lonnie is described as someone with strong character and a generous and giving spirit. His public service started with his service on Wilmington City Council from 1972 to 1974, and then the Delaware House of Representatives from 1974 to 1995. During his tenure in the House, he held various leadership positions including Speaker of the House, Chairman of the Joint Finance Committee, and Minority Leader. Lonnie served in many other ways as well. The following is the link to the official, full obituary:

https://www.arcarofuneralhome.com/obituary/orlando-lonnie-george-jr

Orlando J. “Lonnie” George Jr. (image from Charles P. Arcaro Funeral Home webpage).

Also, U.S. Senator Chris Coons issued the following statement following the passing of “Lonnie” George Jr. :

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Orlando George Jr., known up and down Delaware as Lonnie George. He served Delawareans in many roles: legislatively as a Wilmington City Council Member; as state Representative and Co-Chair of the Joint Finance Committee and Speaker of the House; and then in multiple roles helping Delaware Technical Community College rise to its current prominence, ultimately leading the school as President. You cannot overstate the importance of Lonnie’s impact on DelTech – how he helped the school lift the Delaware economy and reinforce the First State’s workforce. If I knew nothing else of Lonnie, I knew how deeply he loved Delaware and the people in it. His selfless service to our state every day should be a model and inspiration to us all.

“While the days ahead will be difficult, I hope memories of Lonnie will help ease some of the pain for his wife, Linda, and four daughters, Melanie, Leana, Natalie, and Oliva. Annie and I will be keeping them in our prayers.”