Former State Rep. Bobby Outten passes away at 71

Former State Representative William Robert “Bobby” Outten passed away on Tuesday, March 17, at the Bayhealth – Sussex Campus. He was 71-years-old.

Rep. Outten worked for over 36 years with Delmarva Power. In 2004, he was elected as State Representative for the 30th District (Harrington and southwest Kent County). He held the post for seven consecutive terms, deciding not to seek re-election in 2018.

In the General Assembly, Rep. Outten was an advocate for the farm and rural communities he represented and served on numerous House committees including Agriculture, Corrections, Public Safety and Homeland Security, Judiciary, and Veterans Affairs.

Rep. Outten was also a dedicated and active member of the Harrington Fire Company, with a tenure spanning more than 50 years. In addition to President, Bobby also served as Vice President, as a member of the Board of Directors, and the top responding driver for many years. He was also a director for the Delaware State Fair; a member of the Sons of the American Legion, the Harrington Moose, the Harrington Alumni Association, the Delaware Jaycees, Harrington Lions Club, and the Trinity United Methodist Church of Harrington.

Rep. Outten will be remembered as a dedicated public servant, and a caring, honest, loyal person. He is survived by his loving wife, B. Lynn Outten; son, Jeff Outten; sister, Sylvia (Bob) Smith; and grandsons, Cody and Nathan Outten.

Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Rep. Outten will be private and for the immediate family only. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made to either the Trinity United Methodist Church, 63 Commerce Street, Harrington, DE 19952; or to the Harrington Fire Co., 20 Clark Street, Harrington, DE 19952. Condolences are encouraged to be sent via www.melvinfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.