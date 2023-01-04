Former State Representative to Become Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy

Former 20th District Rep. Steve Smyk of Milton will replace Eric Swanson who is retiring from his position as chief deputy in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office. Smyk served as a Republican state representative for 10 years and a Delaware State Police Trooper for 24 years. He is also a veteran of the Delaware Army National Guard. According to the Cape Gazette, during his tenure in the General Assembly, Smyk championed several bills dealing with law enforcement. Smyk is expected to be sworn in and start his duties Monday, Jan. 9th.

Photo from the Cape Gazette