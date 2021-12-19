Former State Sen. Robert Venables Has Passed Away

Former longtime Delaware State Senator Robert Venables, who represented the Laurel area, has died at age 88.

Venables spent 26 years in public service, and most recently ran for reelection in 2014. During part of his tenure, he chaired the powerful bond bill committee. A Democrat but a conservative, he lost to Republican Bryant Richardson in 2014.

State Senate President Pro Tempore David Sokola, D-Newark, said Sunday he was deeply saddened by the passing of his friend, Bob Venables.

“An environmental steward and passionate advocate for Delaware’s working families, Senator Venables’ legacy endures all across our state. Whether it was fighting to protect Delaware’s vital family farms, our beautiful state parks, our thriving wildlife areas, or expanding our network of bike trails, nobody worked harder to preserve our natural resources and enhance our quality of life than Bob during his 26 years of public service,” Sokola said.



“I had the pleasure of working closely with Bob on the Bond Bill for several years and he was deeply committed to prudent investments across our state, yet always fought for his beloved Sussex County to get its share,” Sokola added. “My thoughts are with the Venables family, his loved ones, and his former constituents as they mourn the loss of a father, grandfather, civic leader, and friend.”