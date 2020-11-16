Former Sussex Co. Man Convicted In Wicomico Co. On Drug Charges

A former Laurel man has been found guilty in Wicomico County of drugs-and-weapons related offenses.



According to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office, 30-year-old K’lin Gootee was arrested in Delmar in October of 2019. A jury recently convicted him of firearm possession during drug trafficking, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to distribute a fentanyl-heroin mix, and other related counts.



Sentencing for Gootee is pending.

Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie Dykes commended the Delmar police Department, specifically Detective R. Marzec, for their work in the investigation. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Patrizia Coletta.