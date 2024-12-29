Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Passes Away at 100

President Jimmy Carter has died. The news was released by the Carter Center Sunday afternoon.

Note: The United States flags should be flown at half-staff until sunset on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025, in honor of the life and legacy of President Carter.



ATLANTA (Dec. 29, 2024) — Jimmy Carter, 39th president of the United States and winner of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize, died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 29, at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family. He was 100, the longest-lived president in U.S. history. President Carter is survived by his children — Jack, Chip, Jeff, and Amy; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Rosalynn, and one grandchild. “My father was a hero, not only to me but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights, and unselfish love,” said Chip Carter, the former president’s son. “My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs. The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs.” There will be public observances in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., followed by a private interment in Plains, Georgia. The final arrangements for President Carter’s state funeral, including all public events and motorcade routes, are still pending. The schedule will be released by the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region at www.usstatefuneral.mdw.army.mil. Members of the public are encouraged to visit the official tribute website to the life of President Carter at www.jimmycartertribute.org. This site includes the official online condolence book as well as print and visual biographical materials commemorating his life. The Carter family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway N.E., Atlanta, GA 30307.

Governor Carney issued the following statement Sunday on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter.

“Today, Tracey and I learned the sad news of the passing of former President Jimmy Carter. President Carter was a man of great faith and that faith inspired his service as Governor of Georgia and later as President of the United States. He was perhaps best known for the work he did after leaving office. He was a champion for peace and human rights at home and around the globe and was recognized for his efforts with the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002. And he inspired many with the work he did for Habitat for Humanity well into his 90s. President Carter truly embodied what it means to be a public servant and we are grateful for the legacy he leaves behind.”

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) released the following statement today on the passing of former President Jimmy Carter:

“President Carter was a profoundly decent and ethical man who served our country well during a difficult period. “He was the most successful former president in my lifetime. Through the Carter Center, he made incredible strides toward the eradication of tropical disease and, building on his legacy as president – particularly the Camp David Accords – promoted conflict resolution and peace-building efforts. A longtime Baptist deacon and Sunday school teacher, he never shied away from talking about his commitment to faith or its impact on his politics. I long admired him for his honesty and strong moral compass. “His death is a loss for our country and world, just as the loss of Rosalynn, the love of his life, was as well. Annie and I extend my deepest sympathies to his children, Jack, James III, Donnel, and Amy; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and the other members of the Carter family during this difficult time.”

Today, U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.) released the following statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter:

“President Carter was a man of unquestionable honor and integrity. From his time as a Navy midshipman to his years providing leadership from the White House, his life was defined by service. I know his legacy will live on with the good and necessary work of The Carter Center. President Carter lived an exceptional life, and our nation is better off because of his exemplary service. Martha and I are keeping his family in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.“

U.S. Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, issued the following statement on the passing of the 39th president of the United States, Jimmy Carter.