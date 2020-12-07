Former US Sen. Paul Sarbanes Has Died At Age 87

Former U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes of Maryland has died at the age of 87. His son, current Congressman John Sarbanes, shared the news of his father’s death, saying his father passed away peacefully Sunday evening in Baltimore.



Paul Sarbanes was born in Salisbury to Greek immigrant parents. He attended Wicomico County Public Schools before pursing education at Princeton, Oxford and Harvard.



After serving in the Maryland House of Delegates, Paul Sarbanes was elected to the U.S. House in 1971, and served in the Senate for 30 years until 2007.