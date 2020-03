Henry Evans – at the WGMD Chili Cook-off – 1998 / Image © WGMD

Former WGMD reporter and news anchor, Henry Evans died on Valentine’s Day. Henry worked for WGMD for several years – leaving the station in 1999. He also worked for several of the Delaware newspapers – including the Cape Gazette and Delaware Coast Press. Henry was 64 – a celebration of his life will be held later this year.