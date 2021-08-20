Former Wicomico Co. Executive To Become Snow Hill Town Manager

Snow Hill has hired a new Town Manager who has previous experience in that role in other Eastern Shore Communities – and was twice elected Wicomico County Executive.

Rick Pollitt Junior of Allen, Maryland was selected after a ‘highly competitive national search, according to the Snow Hill Mayor and Council. A search committee narrowed down a field that included more than 27 candidates.

Pollitt begins serving as Snow Hill Town Manager September 8th.

“Mr. Pollitt has deep roots and connections on the Lower Eastern Shore and his commitment to strengthen

communities, high level of integrity and professionalism make him a strong fit for Snow Hill,” Snow Hill Mayor Jennifer Jewell said.

Jewell has been acting as Town Manager during the search.

The Town of Snow Hill provided more biographical information about Mr. Pollitt:

Pollitt brings to the position decades of experience as a municipal manager, long-term professional connections to business leaders and local, state, regional and federal officials, and a reputation of integrity. Pollitt served as a city manager for over two decades between the cities of Fruitland and Crisfield as well as was elected and served two, four-year, terms as the first County Executive in Wicomico County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from Washington College, and has served on numerous boards and commissions, one of them being past president of the Maryland Association of Counties (MACO). Pollitt also has an extensive track record in supporting initiatives of diversification and environmental protection.