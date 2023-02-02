Former Wicomico High School Band Boosters Treasurer Pleads Guilty, Sentenced for Fraudulently Using Debit Card

A 32-year-old Salisbury woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $15,000 while Treasurer of the Wicomico High School Band Boosters–by fraudulently using a Band Boosters’ debit card for her own personal benefit. In addition to using the debit card at multiple stores throughout Wicomico County, Brooke Cook used Band Booster funds to make payments on her mortgage and her car loan. Cook was sentenced to five years with all but six months suspended to be served on home detention. Following the period of home detention, Cook will be on three years of supervised probation and will be required to pay $15,085.04 in restitution to the Wicomico High School Band Boosters. Wicomico County State’s Attorney (SA) Jamie Dykes said, “Cook’s conviction should, and hopefully the Court’s sentence will, serve as a deterrent to others inclined to violate the position of trust afforded them by their colleagues.”