Former WiHi Teacher Indicted on Charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

A former Wicomico High School teacher has been indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and related offenses. An investigation was initiated by the Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center on August 11th into allegations of sexual abuse involving 32 year old Chance Michael Hogue and a minor child. The investigation showed that Hogue sexually abused and exploited the victim during the time he was employed as a teacher at WiHi and the victim was a student. Hogue was indicted by a Wicomico County Grand Jury on Monday on 10 charges:

Two counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Two counts of Attempted Sexual Abuse of a Minor

Two counts of Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

Two counts of Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree

Two counts of Attempted Sexual Offense in the Fourth Degree

Hogue is being held without bond pending trial.

Investigators determined that Hogue began employment with Wicomico County Public Schools in 2021. He was employed as a teacher at Wicomico High School for approximately three years and was previously employed by Choices Academy. Hogue is no longer employed by Wicomico County Public Schools.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding these allegations and are seeking information regarding any additional incidents or potential offenses involving Hogue.