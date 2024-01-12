Former Wilmington Councilman; Father of Congressman Lisa Blunt Rochester Died Thursday

Image courtesy of Ted Blunt’s Facebook page

Ted Blunt was an educator and served 16 years on the Wilmington City Council and 8 years as the City Council President. He’s also the father of Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester. Blunt died at his Wilmington home Thursday at the age of 80.

U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-Del.) issued the following statement following the passing of Ted Blunt:

“Ted Blunt helped me believe it was possible to be in politics and still not lose sight of what matters to you the most: your family. Ted confronted each moment, big or small, with his infectious smile and determination to accomplish what was just and necessary for the greater good. He’ll be remembered for his dedication and steadfast commitment to the communities that he served, as well as his excellence on the basketball court. His leadership on the court later transitioned to leading underserved neighborhoods throughout Wilmington. It is no coincidence that his passion for, and legacy of, helping others can be seen through his children.

“Annie and I will keep his wife, Alice; daughters Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, Thea Blunt Fowler, and Marla Blunt Carter; and the rest of his family in our hearts during this difficult time.”