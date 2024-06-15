Fort McHenry Federal Channel Reopens in Time for Maryland Fleet Week

In this time-lapse videos, the USS Gonzales enters the Port of Baltimore via the newly-reopened Fort McHenry Federal Channel Thursday, June 12, 2024, in time for Maryland Fleet Week. Just days earlier, Unified Command reached the milestone of clearing all wreckage from the 700-foot-wide by 50-foot-deep Federal Channel, following the March 26 collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge / Video by Bobby Petty/US Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District.

The Fort McHenry Federal Channel in Baltimore was fully reopened to shipping traffic last week. Unified Command finished clearing the remaining wreckage from the Key Bridge collapse – reopening the full federal channel to its previous 700-foot wide and 50-foot deep channel – just weeks after the bridge collapsed after it was struck by the container ship “Dali” on March 26th. The reopening of the federal channel comes just in time for Maryland Fleet Week!

