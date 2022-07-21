Fort Miles Corporation Granted Tax-Exempt Status

The Fort Miles Museum has received 501-C Status as a non-profit corporation under U.S. Tax law.

The Fort Miles Museum at Cape Henlopen was incorporated last December to carry out a plan to expand its array of exhibits and improve facilities.

Also in the future, a visitors center will be constructed in the historical area, and an existing orientation building will be repurposed as a ‘flex space’ for meetings, special events and temporary exhibits. Some barracks buildings will also be refurbished to accommodate overnight visitors.

The tax status also qualifies donors to claim a tax deduction for contributions made to the Fort Miles Corporation.

The Fort Miles Museum has also been awarded a $200,000 grant from the Delaware Community Reinvestment Fund to keep working on the development plan. Additional fundraising initiatives will be announced over the next six months.



