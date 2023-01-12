Four Arrested in Connection With Suspicious Vehicle in Harbeson

Four young people face various criminal charges following an investigation into a suspicious vehicle in Harbeson early yesterday morning. Delaware State Police troopers received a call about the vehicle in the area of Phillips Branch Road east of Indian Mission Road. Police found drugs and ammunition. Troopers asked the four individuals in the car to get out of the vehicle. Both rear passengers–19-year-old Witley Francin of Lincoln and 18-year-old Ryan Simpson of Milford– did not comply, and both fought with police. After a short time, officers took them into custody. Front-seat passenger–20-year-old Jocelyn Flores-Estrada of Milton–also resisted arrest but was taken into custody at the scene.



Meanwhile, troopers searched the Honda Civic and recovered a loaded Ruger handgun and approximately 2.43 grams of marijuana. Police noticed that the driver–19-year-old Samuel Mondestin, had a suspicious item showing in his sock. Police discovered it to be a small bottle that contained about 5.01 grams of cocaine. Dover Police had reported the handgun stolen in August 2022. Police say Mondestin violated an active court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

Additional Information from the Delaware State Police Press Release:

Samuel Mondestin:

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Breach of Release (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mondestin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $41,500 cash bond.

Witley Francin:

Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Francin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,500 cash bond.

Ryan Simpson:

Resisting Arrest

Carrying a Concealed Dangerous Instrument

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Simpson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on $2,000 unsecured bond.

Jocelyn Flores-Estrada:

Resisting Arrest

Flores-Estrada was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released on her own recognizance.