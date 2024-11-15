Four Charged Following Prison Contraband Investigations at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center

Four people have been arrested following two separate drug investigations that were initiated by the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center. The four are charged with drug-related offenses as the DOC acts to disrupt the flow of contraband into Delaware prison facilities. On Monday, November 11 DOC officials observed, during a scheduled visit, 36 year old Tyshekia Thomas of Wilmington passing one or more concealed packages to 39 year old Markeevis McDougal, an inmate at the prison. McDougal was removed from the visitation area and found with 3 packages containing over 8 grams of suspected marijuana and 140 Suboxone strips.

Another arrest occurred on September 28 during a scheduled inmate visit where 34 year old Amaryllis Figueroa of Newark was acting suspiciously while visiting with 39 year old Jamaal Dearry, an inmate at the prison. Dearry was removed from the visitation area and found with over 22 grams of paper laced with suspected synthetic cannabinoids, over 4 grams of marijuana and 40 doses of Suboxone strips.

Markeevis McDougal, of Wilmington, Delaware, was charged with the crimes listed below and remains incarcerated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Misdemeanor)

McDougal has been in DOC custody since December 2019 and is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited.

Tyshekia Thomas was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 9 where she was charged with the following crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Conspiracy 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Misdemeanor)

Thomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and was released on her own recognizance.

—————————————

Jamaal Dearry, of Bear, Delaware, was charged by the Department of Correction with the crimes listed below and remains incarcerated at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity (Misdemeanor)

Dearry has been in DOC custody since November 2014 and is currently serving a 15-year prison sentence for Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm By a Person Prohibited.

Amaryllis Figueroa was transported to Troop 9 where she was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)

Promoting Prison Contraband (Felony)

Figueroa was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and was released on $5,000 unsecured bond.

.

Additional information from the DOC:

“Recent investments in enhanced mail screening across all of our correctional facilities to improve security and eliminate mail contraband have achieved those goals, but we have also recognized that this effort could drive an increase in schemes to smuggle drugs and other illegal contraband in through other means,” Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said. “Thanks to the active and continued vigilance by our highly trained Correctional Officers and facility investigation teams, we are meeting that risk head-on through the use of technology, monitoring, and other tools to keep our employees, visitors, and incarcerated individuals safe.”

The Department of Correction acknowledges and thanks Delaware State Police for its assistance in support of these prison drug investigations.