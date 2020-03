At least four cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Wicomico County.

The Wicomico County Health Department announced the latest cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday.

The new cases now bring the overall total of confirmed cases across the state to 244.

There have been three deaths thus far as a result of coronavirus in the State of Maryland.

For additional information on coronavirus in Wicomico County, visit wicomicohealth.org.