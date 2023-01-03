Four Juveniles Arrested in Magnolia Shooting Incident Monday

Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles in connection with a shooting that occurred on Cherry Drive in Magnolia just after noon on Monday. Police found two occupied homes and a vehicle with a 19 year old man that were struck by gunfire. A suspect vehicle was spotted in a grocery store parking lot, but when police tried to contact the occupants they ran off on foot, but arrested after a short foot chase. Police recovered two firearms and the suspect vehicle was found to be stolen from Dover. There were no injuries.

The juvenile suspects were transported to Troop # 3, where they were charged with the following crimes:

Suspect 1: 16-year-old male from Felton

Attempted to Commit Murder First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts

Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Suspect 2: 15-year-old male from Dover

Attempted to Commit Murder First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts

Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Suspect 3: 12-year-old male from Dover

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts

Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Suspect 4: 14-year-old male from Felton

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of Deadly Firearm or Ammo by Person Under 21 (Felony)- 2 counts

Reckless Endanger First Degree (Felony)- 7 counts

Receiving Stolen Property Value Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Suspect 1 and 2 were arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $117,000 cash bail. Suspect 3 and 4 were also arraigned at the Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $67,000 cash bail.