Four Teens Arrested After Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle in Laurel

Four juvenile occupants of a stolen 2015 Kia Soul vehicle face charges after leading Laurel police on a chase that ended with a collision on the property of the Laurel Historical Society after midnight on April 23rd. The occupants include a 14-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl from Seaford, DE, as well as a 13-year-old boy from Laurel, DE, and a 16-year-old boy from Hockessin, DE. All four face initial charges while the case is still being investigated for possible further charging in the future. The pursuit began after a Laurel Police officer on patrol saw the stolen Kia in the area of W 6th Street at which point the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle then began heading toward Janosik Park in a reckless manner. After they were caught, all occupants were transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation and discharged into police custody. According to Laurel Police, on the morning of April 22nd, the victim reported the vehicle stolen overnight.

Additional Information from Laurel Police:

On 4/22/24 at approximately 8:24am, Laurel Police Department units were dispatched to Little Creek Apartments for a stolen vehicle complaint. The victim reported that her 2015 Kia Soul was stolen overnight.

An investigation ensued, and a “be on the lookout” (BOLO) bulletin was issued to neighboring law enforcement agencies. Officers obtained surveillance video of the theft, and determined the vehicle was removed from the apartment complex at approximately 2:15am.

On 4/23/24 at approximately 12:30am, a Laurel Police Department officer on patrol observed the stolen Kia Soul traveling in the area of W 6th Street. Being aware of the BOLO from the prior shift, the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle began fleeing in a reckless manner toward Janosik Park. The vehicle attempted to make a sharp turn at a high rate of speed, struck a curb, and rolled into the Laurel Historical Society’s grass lawn at Cooper Street and Willow Street. At the time of the collision, the vehicle was occupied by four subjects who were able to exit the rear window of the vehicle with assistance from responding officers. All occupants were transported to an area hospital for a precautionary evaluation and discharged into police custody.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as a 14-year-old male and 16-year-old female from Seaford, DE, a 13-year-old male from Laurel, DE, and a 16-year-old male from Hockessin, DE. All four were charged with the following initial charges while the case is still being investigated for possible further charging in the future:

-Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Class G Felony)

-Conspiracy Second Degree (Class G Felony)

In addition to the above charges, the 13-year-old male was found to have an active warrant out of a neighboring agency, and the female defendant had an active capias out of the Sussex County Family Court. The 16-year-old male was found to be a reported runaway by the New Castle County Police Department. Three of the defendants were released to legal guardians on their own recognizance, pending a future appearance in the Sussex County Family Court. The 16-year-old male from Hockessin, DE, was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court with a guardian, and committed into the custody of Stevenson House Juvenile Detention Facility due to multiple aggravating factors in the defendant’s case.

The issuance of a warrant for the arrest of a subject is merely a showing of probable cause by the investigating agency related to the above incident. The subject, once arrested, is considered to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

This is an on-going investigation. If you or someone you know has information related to this case or other criminal activity, please contact the Laurel Police Department at 302-875-2244 or by direct message to this page. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Delaware Crime Stoppers by calling 800-847-3333 or texting “KEYWORD” followed by your information to CRIMES (274637). Tips submitted to Crime Stoppers that lead to an arrest are potentially eligible for a cash reward.