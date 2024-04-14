Four Teens Charged after Pursuit from Bethany to Rehoboth Beach in Stolen Car

Image courtesy DSP

Four teenage boys have been arrested after a high-speed pursuit that began Saturday evening in Bethany Beach. Bethany Beach Police stopped a Honda with temporary tags just after 7pm but the driver drove off from the stop and was spotted by State Police in the area of Fred Hudson Road. Troopers discontinued the chase for safety reasons, as the Honda was spotted in Dewey Beach where it turned onto Silver Lake Drive towards Rehoboth Beach.

State Police aviation monitored the Honda until it crashed near Olive Avenue and the Boardwalk in Rehoboth Beach. The teens were arrested near the Henlopen Hotel a short time later by State Police, Dewey and Rehoboth Beach Police.

Police found a firearm inside the Honda. The teens – aged 14 to 17 are charged with multiple offenses and each have been committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center in default of a secured bond. Police also learned that the Honda was stolen from Dover.

The four teens were transported to Troop 7, where they were charged with multiple crimes:

A 15-year-old was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $12,500 secured bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

This suspect was identified as the driver and subsequently charged with multiple traffic violations by additional local law enforcement agencies.

A 17-year-old was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Another 15-year-old was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon Persons Under 18 (Felony)

Receiving Stolen Property Over $1500 (Felony)

Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

A 14-year-old was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $17,000 secured bond.