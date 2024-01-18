Four-Vehicle Crash in Milford Leaves Elderly Man Dead

A fatal crash involving four vehicles–an Acura TL, a Chrysler 200, a Toyota Sienna, and a Ford Focus– occurred early this morning on Bay Road in Milford.

According to Delaware State Police, the driver of the Acura, a 78-year-old man from Smyrna, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family and relatives are notified.

The driver of the Chrysler, a 28-year-old man from Dover, Delaware, and its passengers, a 25-year-old woman from Camden, Delaware and a 46-year-old woman from Newark, Delaware, were transported to an area hospital where they were treated and released.

The driver of the Toyota, a 66-year-old woman from, Laurel, Delaware, was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released. An occupant in the Toyota, a 15-year-old girl, was not injured.

The driver of the Ford, a 43-year-old man from Woodside was not injured.

The roadway was closed for approximately 4 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Additional Information from Delaware State Police:

On January 18, 2024, at approximately 6:35 a.m., a 2015 Chrysler 200 was traveling southbound on Bay Road in the left lane south of Exit 83 in front of a 2016 Acura TL. For reasons still under investigation, the front of Acura struck the rear of the Chrysler. Following the collision, the Chrysler pulled to the median and the Acura pulled to the southbound shoulder. The driver of the Acura exited the car and began crossing the southbound lanes of travel in the path of travel of a 2013 Toyota Sienna, which was traveling southbound in the left lane. The Toyota struck the driver of the Acura, who came to rest in the median. After striking the driver of the Acura, the Toyota began to swerve between both southbound lanes and in doing so, struck a 2016 Ford Focus that was traveling southbound on Bay Road.