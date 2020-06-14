Frankford Man Arrested Following Domestic Incident

A Frankford man is facing numerous charges following a domestic incident in Seaford.

State Police say troopers responded to a call last Wednesday. Their investigation determined that 26-year-old Alfred Wescott broke into a home where his ex-girlfriend and her two children were sleeping, as well as another family member.

According to police, Wescott smacked the phone out of the woman’s hand, preventing her from calling at the time. He’s accused of grabbing her by the neck before he fled the scene.

Wescott turned himself in at State Police Troop Five Friday.

He is charged with burglary, strangulation, terroristic threatening, theft, endangering the welfare of a child and malicious interference with emergency communications.

Wescott was being held at SCI.