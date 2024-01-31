Frankford Man Arrested for Sexual Solicitation of a Child

A 25-year-old Frankford man is in prison for sexual solicitation of a child. On January 16th, Delaware State Police detectives began investigating the case after it was reported that an the man identified as Colby Chandler, had sent a sexual soliciting message to a teenager. During the investigation, detectives learned that in December of 2023, Chandler had physically touched and asked the teen for sexual favors. Detectives also learned that Chandler had sent messages to the teen through Snapchat asking for sexual favors. A warrant was obtained and today, Chandler turned himself in at Troop 4, where he was charged with Enticement for Purposes of Sexual Conduct and Sexual Solicitation of a Child–both of which are felonies. Chandler was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $44,000 cash bond.

