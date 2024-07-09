Frankford Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle & Robbery

Image courtesy DSP

A Frankford man has been arrested for robbery and stolen vehicle offenses following multiple investigations that occurred in Kent and Sussex Counties last Friday. Just after 11:30 on Friday, police were called to Hertrich Chevrolet in Dover for a stolen Silverado. The suspect requested a test drive, then locked himself inside and drove off without providing any identification to the dealership. He left a Mini Cooper at the dealership which police found registered to an address on Powell Farm Road in Frankford – and the tracking device on the truck was also at that residence – and found in the driveway. Troopers contacted the occupant, 42 year old Thomas Pusey, and arrested him.

Police learned the Mini Cooper was stolen from a neighbor.

Pusey was also identified as a suspect in a robbery Friday afternoon at the Walgreens in Ocean View where he went behind the counter of the pharmacy and grabbed medications, fought with two employees – then fled in the stolen truck – without the medications.

Pusey was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Robbery 2 nd Degree (Felony)

Degree (Felony) Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 2 counts

Attempted to Commit Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)

Offensive Touching – 2 counts

Disorderly Conduct

Criminal Trespass 1 st Degree

Degree Criminal Trespass 3 rd Degree

Degree Breach of Release

Pusey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,450 cash bond.