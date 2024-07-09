Frankford Man Arrested for Stolen Vehicle & Robbery
A Frankford man has been arrested for robbery and stolen vehicle offenses following multiple investigations that occurred in Kent and Sussex Counties last Friday. Just after 11:30 on Friday, police were called to Hertrich Chevrolet in Dover for a stolen Silverado. The suspect requested a test drive, then locked himself inside and drove off without providing any identification to the dealership. He left a Mini Cooper at the dealership which police found registered to an address on Powell Farm Road in Frankford – and the tracking device on the truck was also at that residence – and found in the driveway. Troopers contacted the occupant, 42 year old Thomas Pusey, and arrested him.
Police learned the Mini Cooper was stolen from a neighbor.
Pusey was also identified as a suspect in a robbery Friday afternoon at the Walgreens in Ocean View where he went behind the counter of the pharmacy and grabbed medications, fought with two employees – then fled in the stolen truck – without the medications.
Pusey was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 2 counts
- Attempted to Commit Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
- Offensive Touching – 2 counts
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Trespass 1st Degree
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
- Breach of Release
Pusey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,450 cash bond.