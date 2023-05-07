Frankford Man Arrested on Weapons Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A call for a man with a gun led to the arrest of a 28 year old Evelio Alvarez of Frankford late Saturday night. Police were heading to Robin Hood Road in Delmar when they learned Alvarez was driving off in a Dodge Durango. Troopers found the SUV on Old Stage Road in Laurel and conducted a traffic stop and learned that a rear passenger – Alvarez – had a gun. Alvarez was arrested but resisted troopers commands and began damaging the police vehicle when he was put inside. A search of the Durango turned up a handgun under the front passenger seat.

Computer checks showed that Alvarez, who appeared to be drunk, is a convicted drug offender prohibited from possessing a firearm. Alvarez was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence

Criminal Mischief

Alvarez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,100 cash bond.