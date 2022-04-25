Frankford Man Charged with Drug and Traffic Offenses

Delaware State Police patrolling in the Millsboro area Sunday afternoon spotted a motorcycle operated by 26 year old Devon McCray of Frankford stopped on the side of Cannon Road. Police saw there was no registration plate on the motorcycle but when the trooper tried to contact McCray – he tried to drive off – and then run off on foot – before he was arrested. A search of McCray turned up over 1.7 grams of suspected heroin and over 12 grams of cocaine.

McCray was transported to Troop 4 and charged with the following offenses:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Numerous traffic charges

McCray was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 3 and released on $31,350 unsecured bond.