Frankford Man Charged With Resisting Arrest During Domestic Investigation

A Frankford man has been arrested on several charges following a Delaware State Police response to a domestic-related complaint.

Richard Howard

According to State Police, an investigation determined that 37-year-old Richard Howard threw a cell phone at his stepfather, causing a minor injury. Police said Howard resisted with force as two troopers tried to take him into custody. The troopers did not require medical attention for minor injuries, and Howard was not injured.

Howard is charged with resisting arrest with force, assault and offensive touching to law enforcement.