Frankford Man Charged With Shooting At Occupied Vehicle

A Frankford man is facing charges that he opened fire on a moving vehicle with a rifle.

The incident occurred in Millsboro at Main Street and Daisy Road Thursday night. Delaware State Police say their investigation indicates that 19-year-old Layne Parker shot toward a Silverado occupied driven by a 19-year-old Frankford man and a 27-year-old male passenger from Millsboro.

The shooting apparently followed an argument between Parker and the passenger. The vehicle was struck but the two occupants were not hit.

Parker was later taken into custody at his home without incident. He is charged with possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, reckless endangering and criminal mischief.

Parker was being held on $73,000 bond at Sussex Correctional Institution.