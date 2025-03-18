Frankford Man Sentenced for Assault & Drugs in Wicomico County

A Frankford man has been sentenced for assault and drugs in the Circuit Court for Wicomico County. On February 3rd, 35 year old Isaiah Phillips pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault and possession of a large amount of morphine. Sentencing was deferred and last Friday, Phillips was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 8 years suspended – five years is a mandatory minimum sentence without parole.

Court records show that a Wicomico County Sheriff’s deputy tried to contact Phillips who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, but he put the vehicle in reverse and accelerated toward the deputy’s patrol vehicle. Phillips then fled from police – and tossed items during the pursuit. Deputies located a large amount of morphine along Phillips’s flight path.