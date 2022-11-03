Frankford Man Sentenced for OC Stabbing

A Frankford man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended for assault. Worcester County Circuit Court Judge Brian Shockley sentenced 20 year old Stas Urbanski-Hughes after he was convicted of 2 counts of 1st degree assault and 2 counts of reckless endangerment.

Urbanski-Hughes is the second of two co-defendants to be sentenced after an incident on May 28, 2021 when three victims were stabbed in the face, body and chest in Ocean City.

A 4th victim identified Urbanski-Hughes as the stabber and Brandon Messick as taking part in the assault.