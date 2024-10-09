Frankford School Bus Aide Arrested for Child Abuse

Delaware State Police have arrested an 80-year-old Frankford woman for child abuse after an incident on a school bus. On September 23rd, the Indian River School District notified State Police about the incident that occurred between the woman–a school bus aide and a student. Detectives learned that on September 16th, a bus contracted for the Indian River School District Early Learning Center, picked up a 4-year-old student at a bus stop near the home where the child lives. According to State Police and their investigation, as the student got on the bus, the bus aide, identified as Priscilla Schoolfield, pushed the student to the back of the bus, forcefully shoved the student into a seat, then struck the student. Yesterday, October 8th, Schoolfield was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where she was charged with Child Abuse 3rd Degree (Felony), arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on her own recognizance.

