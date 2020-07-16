Frankford Straw Fire Deliberately Set

500 bales of hay were scorched in a fire that investigators say was deliberately set.

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office says the blaze broke out early Wednesday in the 30,000-block of Gum Road in Frankford. Members of the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company were assisted by several neighboring firefighting crews in putting out the fire. No one was hurt.

An investigation into the suspicious fire continues. Anyone with information is invited to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

Damage caused by the fire is estimated at $20,000.