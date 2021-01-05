Frankford Woman Killed In Multivehicle Wreck

A multi-vehicle crash on Route 113 northbound in Frankford has left one person dead and several others injured.

According to Delaware State Police, a westbound driver on Lazy Lagoon Road was crossing the northbound lanes of DuPont Boulevard Monday morning. The 68-year-old Frankford woman’s SUV collided with a northbound vehicle and spun around.

The northbound driver did not stop.

Another northbound vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Selbyville man stopped. The driver and a passenger got out to help the other driver, as a northbound vehicle driven by a 61-year-old Berlin woman approached and collided with their vehicle and landed in the crossover.

Then came a northbound vehicle driven by a 67-year-old Ocean City man, which struck two of the stopped vehicles, which collided with the two men and the woman who had gotten out of their vehicles. The woman died at the scene.

One of the other drivers was hospitalized in critical condition. His passenger sustained minor injuries. Another driver suffered serious injuries.

State Police say the crash is under investigation. Northbound lanes of Route 113 were closed for several hours.

—————————————

This is the complete news release issued by Delaware State Police:

Delaware State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred early Monday morning at the intersection of DuPont Boulevard and Lazy Lagoon Road.

On January 4, 2021, at approximately 6:44 AM, a 2018 Subaru CrossTrek, operated by a 68-year-old female of Frankford, was traveling westbound on Lazy Lagoon Road approaching the intersection of DuPont Boulevard. For unknown reasons, the Subaru attempted to cross through the intersection while an unknown vehicle was traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard passing by. As a result, the front of the Subaru struck the right side of the unknown vehicle within the left travel lane of northbound DuPont Boulevard. The force of the impact caused the Subaru to rotate 180 degrees before coming to rest within the northbound lanes of DuPont Boulevard. After the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard.

After the collision, a 2011 Lexus RX350 operated by a 61-year-old male of Selbyville approached the scene traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard. It came to a complete stop in the roadway in the left travel lane. The 61-year-old male of Selbyville and a male passenger of Selbyville exited the Lexus to help the Subaru operator who was disabled in the roadway. A 2020 Acura RDX operated by a 61-year-old female of Berlin, MD, was approaching the scene traveling northbound in the left travel lane of DuPont Boulevard. As the Acura reached the scene, the front of the vehicle struck the rear of the Lexus that was stopped in the left travel lane causing the Lexus to travel in a northwesterly direction while rotating counterclockwise. The Acura entered into the crossover between the northbound and southbound travel lanes, where it came to a final rest within the northbound travel lane of DuPont Boulevard, just south of the Subaru.

After the second collision, a 2002 Ford Explorer operated by a 67-year-old male of Ocean City, MD, approached the scene traveling northbound on DuPont Boulevard. Upon reaching the collision scene, the front of the Ford struck the left side of the Acura that was disabled within the left travel lane of northbound DuPont Boulevard. As a result of the impact, the Acura was forced in a northeasterly direction where the right side struck the left side of the Subaru, causing both vehicles to exit the northbound travel lanes and come to rest on the northbound shoulder of DuPont Boulevard. After impact, the Ford entered the grass median and struck a roadway sign before coming to rest in the median.

As the Subaru and Acura were traveling across the roadway, they collided with the Subaru operator and occupants of the Lexus. They had all exited their vehicles and were in the roadway.

The operator of the Subaru sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification is pending notification to next of kin.

The operator of the Lexus was transported to an area hospital by ambulance and admitted in critical condition.

The passenger of the Lexus was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

The operator of the Acura was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

The operator of the Ford was transported to an area hospital by ambulance with minor injuries.

This collision remains an active and ongoing investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit. Anyone with information should contact Detective K. Argo by calling 302-703-3267. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .