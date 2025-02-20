FRAUD ALERT: Credit Card Skimming Device Recovered From Georgetown Area Store

February 20, 2025/Joe Ciccanti

The Georgetown Police Department has recovered a credit card skimming device from El Mercado store on Layton Avenue. Skimming devices are used to steal customers’ banking information. Officers are contacting local businesses to ensure they regularly check for these types of devices. If you or anybody you know has visited El Mercado since Saturday, February 15th, Georgetown PD urges you to review your banking statement to ensure there are no discrepancies or signs of unauthorized access. They are working closely with El Mercado to ensure the security of all of their customers. Based on video surveillance provided by them, the skimmers were placed by people not associated with the business. Investigators are working on identifying those individuals. El Mercado has taken precautions to have their systems inspected. 

From Georgetown Police Department's Facebook Page

Graphic featuring the message: How to avoid ATM skimming devices: Cover your hand as you enter your pin number, and check for a camera as some have been found hidden inside of fictitious covers put in place over the keypads. Tap-to-pay is currently the most secure method of payment, followed by the EMV chip payment method. Check for signs of tampering. Pull on the card slot and wiggle the keypad since the skimming devices are usually placed directly over the actual slot. If anyone finds a possible skimming device, notify the business. Frequently monitor banking or credit accounts for fraudulent transactions. Report any suspicious activity to the business and law enforcement.

