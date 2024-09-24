Frederica Firefighters Battle House Fire – Family Dog Dies

Frederica firefighters were called to a home on Front Street in Frederica just after 5:30 this morning and crews arriving at the scene found fire through the roof. Additional neighboring companies were called to assist. State Fire Marshal investigators say residents in the home were able to escape without injury and that the home was equipped with working smoke detectors.

Officials say a family dog died during the incident. The family is being assisted

by the American Red Cross.

Two other residences were damaged by the fire, which is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.