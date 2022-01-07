Frederica Home Damaged by Fire Thursday Afternoon

Image courtesy Houston VFC

A 2-story Frederica home on Otter Way was damaged by fire Thursday. Firefighters were called just before 1pm after the home’s occupants discovered the blaze. Frederica fire officials found heavy smoke and fire in a 2-story home when they arrived on the scene. Multiple fire crews responded to the 2-alarm fire which remains under investigation by the Delaware State Fire Marshal. Damage is estimated at $350,000. Five residents of the home are being helped by the Red Cross.