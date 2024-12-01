Frederica Man Arrested after Pursuit Sunday Morning

A Frederica man has been arrested after an early Sunday morning pursuit after an attempted traffic stop in Frederica. Just after midnight, Delaware State Police saw a BMW SUV southbound on Old Beach Road at a high rate of speed with only one working headlight and failing to remain in its lane of travel. The pursuit ended when the SUV turned onto West Front Street and stopped at a residence. The driver, identified as 30 year old Christian Cole of Frederica, was ordered out of the vehicle but resisted arrest. The trooper detected a strong odor of marijuana and saw a large baggie of marijuana on the passenger seat. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded 9mm handgun, drug paraphernalia and over 117 grams of marijuana. A computer check showed the SUV was unregistered and had a fictitious tag.

Cole is charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited who also Possesses Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

Resisting Arrest

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Multiple traffic offenses

Cole was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,705 cash bail.

