Frederica Man Arrested by Felton Police for Disregarding an Officer

Image courtesy Felton PD

A Frederica man was arrested Thursday by Felton Police last week after disregarding a police officer. An officer conducting traffic enforcement in a fully marked police vehicle watched as 21 year old Nicholas Stryker of Frederica passed and pulled a wheelie – and then a second one as the officer pulled along side him and Stryker tried to drive off – but instead his handlebars struck the side of the police vehicle and came to a stop. The motorcycle was not registered and had no insurance. Stryker faces multiple charges:

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal – First Offense (Class G Felony)

Resisting Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor)

Malicious Mischief By a MV (Misdemeanor)

Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor)

Failure to have Required Insurance (Misdemeanor)

Failure to Provide Information at a Collision

Scene Resulting in Property Damage (Misdemeanor)

Operation of an Unregistered MV (Violation)

Failure to use Turn Signal (Violation)

Failure to Have License in Possession (Violation)

Operating a Motorcycle without Complete Attention (Violation)

Stryker was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and released on $5,400 unsecured bond pending a

later court date. Additionally, he was issued a no contact order with the Town of Felton.