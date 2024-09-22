Frederica Man Arrested for Shoplifting in Felton

Felton Police were called to the Royal Farms for a report of a shoplifting around 8:30 on Sunday morning, September 8th. Police learned that three people entered the store and removed items without paying. Police were able to identify the suspects through video surveillance and secured an arrest warrant for 46 year old Eric Estabrook of Frederica. Dover Police spotted Estabrook and arrested him this past Friday and he was transferred to Felton Police. He is charged with the following offenses:

Shoplifting under $1500

3rd degree conspiracy.

He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court #2 and issued a $500 unsecured bail pending a later court date. Additionally, he was given a no contact order with the Felton Royal Farms.

Warrants remain on file for the other two suspects.