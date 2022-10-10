Frederica Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft

A Frederica man has been arrested on multiple felony charges. Delaware State Police have been investigating the theft of several motor vehicles earlier this month. On Sunday Troopers went to the Valero gas station on Old Beach Road in Frederica for a report of a suspicious person. The found 28 year old Karl Jones of Frederica and learned that he has active felony warrants for the theft of three motor vehicles – including one stolen from the same Valero parking lot three days before. Jones was arrested without incident.

Jones was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 3 counts

Theft Under $1,500 Where the Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court # 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $8,000 secured bond.