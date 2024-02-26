Frederica Man Arrested on Drug & Traffic Offenses after Traffic Stop

Image courtesy DSP

A Frederica man has been arrested after a traffic stop in Dover last week. Delaware State Police spotted 36 year old Matthew Dunham in a car with expired tags traveling northbound on Route 13 in the area of Route 42 and conducted a traffic stop. Dunham was not able to provide a driver’s license or proof of insurance and a computer inquiry showed his license was suspended. Police spotted Dunham going through a lunchbox on the passenger seat and spotted drug paraphernalia. A search of the car turned up over 25 grams of methamphetamine and Dunham was arrested.

Dunham was taken to Troop 9, where he was charged with the offenses listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Driving While Suspended

Additional Traffic Violations

Dunham was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $40,005 secured bond.