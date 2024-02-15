Frederica Man Arrested on Felony Gun and Drug Charges

A 20-year-old Frederica man faces felony gun and drug charges following a traffic stop in Milford last night. According to Delaware State Police, at approximately 9:00 p.m., members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force were patrolling the area of Church Hill Road and Bowman Road in Milford. While on patrol, they observed a Ford Focus fail to stop at a stop sign at Church Hill and Bowman Road. Detectives initiated a traffic stop on Church Hill Road. The driver was identified as Adam Fullman, and two others were in the car with him. During the interaction, detectives observed a Glock firearm magazine in the car and detained Fullman and the occupants. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a loaded Glock 9mm handgun as well as drugs:

Fullman was taken into custody without incident and the other occupants were released. Fullman was transported to Troop 3, where he was charged with several crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on an unsecured bond…

Adam Fullman

Additional Information from DSP:

In the vehicle, police found:

Loaded Glock 9mm handgun

Approximately 720 grams of mushroom gummies

Approximately 1 gram of marijuana

Drug paraphernalia