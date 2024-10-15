Frederica Man Charged with Drug & Traffic Offenses after Pursuit

A Frederica man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after a pursuit Monday night near Frederica. Members of the Kent County Governor’s Task Force were on patrol and spotted an Audi fail to signal when turning into a driveway on Old Beach Road. When detectives tried pull the Audi over – the driver sped off. As they followed the speeding Audi, detectives spotted items being thrown from the car. The car was stopped after stop sticks were deployed near Bowers Beach Road and the driver, 32 year old Brandon Thompson, was arrested. Police found drug paraphernalia in the car and two bags that were thrown contained crack and powder cocaine. Thompson is charged with multiple drug and traffic offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony) – 2 counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Multiple Traffic Violations

Thompson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was released after posting a $13,204 secured bond.